Manoj Bajpayee: Happy That No One Abused Me After Padma Shri Announcement
The news was so unexpected, that Manoj Bajpayee froze when Anupam Kher called to inform that his name has been announced as a recipient of the Padma Shri award this year.
After being announced as one of the recipients of the Padma Shri awards this year, actor Manoj Bajpayee is relieved that there has been no abuse coming his way on social media yet.
There have been quite a few instances in the past when people have criticised the government's choice on social media when it comes to conferring Padma awards to a particular individual. But Manoj feels he is an exception.
Sharing his feelings after the announcement, Manoj said, "My friends, relatives and followers are very happy with it. I have observed that till now, no one has abused me on social media and no one has created controversy when my name was announced as one of the awardees of Padma Shri, so, I am really happy. It's a good thing when you get an honour and nobody has raised objections against it."
The actor has received two National Awards and several other accolades. Manoj has worked in several critically acclaimed films including Aligarh, Gangs of Wasseypur, Satya, Kaun, Shool, Zubeidaa, Rajeneeti, LOC Kargil and Veer Zaara.
Apparently, actor Anupam Kher was the first one who shared the good news with Manoj. He said, "I didn't know how to react on this news because I wasn't expecting that something like this is going to happen. Suddenly, before going to sleep at night, when Anupam Kher sir told me about it, I freezed. He must be wondering why I didn't responded in joyful manner because honestly, I didn't understand how to react to it."
Talking about his upcoming film Sonchiriya, Manoj said, "I think we have made a really good film. I have been a huge admirer of director Abhishek Chaubey's work and I feel fortunate to work with him. I have played a small role in the film, but it's a really good role which he has offered to me. I hope people appreciate my role in the film."
Set in Chambal, Sonchiriya is a crime thriller starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana. The movie releases on March 1, 2019.
