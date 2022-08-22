Manoj Bajpayee On Bollywood's Dry Spell at Box Office: 'Hindi Cinema Will Not Die'

Bollywood has been going through a rough patch lately. With box office duds like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan and Samrat Prithviraj, the fate of upcoming films is hanging on a thread. Meanwhile, the poor performances of films on the silver screen has become a rampant subject of speculation and discussion. Several experts and celebs have come forward to speak on this, the latest addition being the seasoned actor Manoj Bajpayee.

In a recent interaction with the Bollywood Bubble, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor shared, “Sometimes, we make too much out of a bad phase. Cinema cannot die. Hindi cinema will not die. It will course-correct and come back to its normal self. The pre-pandemic phase won’t be there. Some new exciting phases of Hindi cinema will be there.” He further responded to a question posed to him whether Bollywood was lacking something to attract the audience to the theatres. He said, “No, we don’t lack anything. We have been entertaining for so many decades. Just course correction is needed. People are intelligent enough. Some new directions and fine actors are coming.”

Manoj Bajpayee also reflected on his arduous journey in Bollywood as he divulged about the time when was penniless. The actor revealed, “After coming to Mumbai, I did not find work and was always looking for my next meal. It was quite a challenge and a hard period. I was not keeping well and had no money in my pocket. I consider those four or five years the darkest in my career. I can always make it a sob story, but I’ve always enjoyed each and every phase of my career.”

He added that his father was his biggest cheerleader and his demise left him shattered, “My father took great pride in each and every small thing that I’ve achieved in life. I felt completely devastated, but it was best that he was gone, because he was in too much pain.”

On the professional front, Manoj Bajpayee is all set to make his appearance in yet another OTT family drama film titled Gulmohar along with veteran actors like Sharmila Tagore and Amol Palekar. Directed by Rahul Chittella, the film also stars Suraj Sharma of ‘Life of Pi’ and Simran Rishi Bagga. Gulmohar would revolve around the multi-generation Batra family, who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home.

