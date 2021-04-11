Manoj Bajpayee on 'Tough' Covid-19 Experience: We Had all Symptoms

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who recently recovered from Covid-19, opened up about his experience. The National Film Award winner described the experience as ‘tough,’ adding that they had all the symptoms.

Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, “I was in the middle of a shoot, Dispatch directed by Kanu Behl when a few of us showed symptoms. It’s been a tough ride. I got the infection home, me and my wife were down with all the symptoms, which were quite pronounced, while protecting our 10-year-old daughter. Our condition was worsening, I must say that we are recovering well,” he said.

The actor said that the safety of his daughter was a priority for them. He added that it was a ‘mixed bag’ of emotions because even though they were communicating from a distance, his daughter wanted her parents to sit next to her during homework and online classes.

He also added that he was overwhelmed by the concern from the film fraternity. “People such as Neeraj Pandey and Anubhav Sinha, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan ji, Anupam Kher ji, so many have been constantly in touch, monitoring my progress, almost on a day to day basis. It really touched me," he said adding that he was grateful that they were concerned about his health.

On the work front, he was last seen in Silence, Can You Hear It? with Arjun Mathur and Prachi Desai. He will be next seen in The Family Man 2.

