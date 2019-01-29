LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Manoj Bajpayee: Padma Shri Serves As a Validation for Everyone Who Has Loved Me and My Work

Manoj Bajpayee has starred in several critically acclaimed films, including Satya, Gangs of Wasseypur, Aligarh, Raajneeti and Gali Guleiyan.

News18.com

Updated:January 29, 2019, 3:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Manoj Bajpayee: Padma Shri Serves As a Validation for Everyone Who Has Loved Me and My Work
File photo of Manoj Bajpayee.
Ecstatic about winning the Padma Shri—India’s fourth-highest civilian honour—this Republic Day, Manoj Bajpayee says the recognition validates all the faith that people have put in him and his craft through all these years.

“What do you feel after winning such an honour? You feel honoured, and happy somewhere that whatever you have done in so many years, was right, your conviction was rightly placed. Also, it’s happening in the 25th year of my existence in this industry… when the journey hasn’t been such a smooth one, when it took so much of courage and guts to stick to one’s conviction and belief,” he told Hindustan Times.

Bajpayee says his family feels the award was long overdue. “They always say ‘it (has) been coming for many years now’, but I am hardly anyone who’s waiting for any award to happen. I love to move ahead from the last one,” he said.

However, Bajpayee says the Padma Shri is not just any other award. Highlighting its significance, he said, “An award is given for a particular performance, but Padma Shri is for your contribution to only cinema but also the society through your profession. It’s also for the manner in which one has conducted himself. This is the highest honour, and when everyone is feeling it was long overdue, I am feeling all the more happy that they wanted this to happen for me.”

Follow @News18Movies for more.



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram