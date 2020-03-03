Manoj Bajpayee Photoshops Himself with Diljit Dosanjh and Ivanka Trump in Viral Pic

Diljit Dosanjh recently made headlines when he morphed a picture of himself with President of the United States Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump at the Taj Mahal. The internet went into a frenzy of sorts when Ivanka played along and retweeted the picture made by Diljit. Now, his Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari co-star Manoj Bajpayee jumped on to the bandwagon by morphing his picture with the two.

He shared a montage of photo-shopped pictures with other celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Katy Perry and even Queen Elizabeth II. "Hum hai Mangal aur padenge hum sab pe bhari! @diljitdosanjh #SurajPeMangalBhari @fattysanashaikh @ZeeStudios (sic),” Manoj wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Diljit had posted a picture with the First Daughter posing in front of the monument. “Me & Ivanka. Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana.. Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda (She was after my life to take her to Taj Mahal. So I took her, what else could I have done?),” he wrote on Twitter.

To this, Ivanka had written, "Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! It was an experience I will never forget (sic)!"

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari also star Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead role. It also consists of an ensemble cast featuring Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

