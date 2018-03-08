Manoj Bajpayee Posts Angry Message For Spreading Rumours About Irrfan Khan's Illness

Manoj Bajpayee has criticised media houses for spreading rumours about Irrfan Khan's illness. Irrfan on Monday said that he was suffering from a rare disease and would share details when there is a conclusive diagnosis. In a Twitter post, the 51-year-old actor said he and his family were jolted by the knowledge of his illness, and requested his fans and followers not to speculate about his health."Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life-shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will."My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don't speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week - ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me," Irrfan wrote.Extremely upset with the way media is reacting to Irrfan's illness, Bajpayee took to Facebook to request not to speculate anything and respect the actor and his family's privacy."Request all to stop speculations about Irrfan's health and wait for the official confirmation from his side. it's quite insensitive to guess and spread rumour about anyone's illness.plz delete all the post and pray for his health.he will fight it out and come out of it like a champion .praying for his speedy recovery. Lets all respect his privacy," Bajpayee wrote.