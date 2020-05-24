Manoj Bajpayee Recites Milap Zaveri's Poem 'Bhagwan Aur Khuda' on Communal Harmony

Manoj Bajpayee recently took to Twitter to share a video, where he was seen reciting a poem by filmmaker Milap Milan Zaveri titled Bhagwan Aur Khuda. The poem is about communal harmony and addresses the futility of conflict between religions.

Composed by Lilo George, the video shows the Family Man in a picturesque location in Uttarakhand, where he is currently stuck with his fanily amid the lockdown. The poem opened with, “ Bhagwaan aur Khuda aapas mein baat kar rahe thhe Mandir aur Masjid ke beech chauraahe par mulaqaat kar rahe thhe.”

"A beautiful poem close to my heart, #BhagwanAurKhuda out now:#UnitedIndiaSafeIndia @TSeries itsBhushanKumar @zmilap @PMOIndia @CMOMaharashtra @PIB_India @AUThackeray @COVIDNewsByMIB @ICMRDELHI @DJLIJO @azeem2112 @z_maahir @MumbaiPolice @mybmc #KunalMe," he captioned the picture.

Check it out below:

The poem was met with a lot of love and appreciation from fans and people from the film industry including Dia Mirza, Anubhav Sinha, Kriti Kharbanda amongst others.

On the work front, Manoj was last seen in the Netflix film Mrs. Serial Killer with Jacqueline Fernandez and Mohit Raina. He will be next seen in Abhishek Sharma's comedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, with Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Follow @News18Movies for more

