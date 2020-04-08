Manoj Bajpayee Recites Relatable Poem Written on Coronavirus, Check It Out

While the world finds it difficult to free itself from the grip of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, celebrities from the entertainment world are taking the onus to spread the message of staying safe during these turbulent times so that the fast-spreading COVID-19 infection can be defeated.

Recently, actor Manoj Bajpayee also took to social media to spread the word on coronavirus in his own way. The actor recited a poem written by author-journalist Piyush Pandey and shared the resultant AV on his Twitter handle gaining praise from his followers.

Sharing the poem on social media, Manoj wrote, "So beautifully written by @pandeypiyush depiction of corona time (sic)!!!"

Check it out.

So beautifully written by @pandeypiyush depiction of corona time !!! pic.twitter.com/SSEY8qepD1 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) April 7, 2020

On the acting front, Manoj is all set to feature in a comedy film titled Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He will also reprise his role of a spy in Amazon Prime Original series The Family Man's second season. Both projects have wrapped up shoot but release may see delay due to the coronavirus spread.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday saw 5,149 cases of novel coronavirus while the death toll rose to 149, indicating 25 new deaths in 12 hours, the biggest jump for the country so far. While the active cases stand at 4,643, 401 people have recovered from the pandemic.







