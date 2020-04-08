MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Manoj Bajpayee Recites Relatable Poem Written on Coronavirus, Check It Out

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee shared an AV on social media in which he recites a poem, written by author Piyush Pandey, on the theme of coronavirus pandemic.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 12:59 PM IST
Share this:

While the world finds it difficult to free itself from the grip of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, celebrities from the entertainment world are taking the onus to spread the message of staying safe during these turbulent times so that the fast-spreading COVID-19 infection can be defeated.

Recently, actor Manoj Bajpayee also took to social media to spread the word on coronavirus in his own way. The actor recited a poem written by author-journalist Piyush Pandey and shared the resultant AV on his Twitter handle gaining praise from his followers.

Sharing the poem on social media, Manoj wrote, "So beautifully written by @pandeypiyush depiction of corona time (sic)!!!"

Check it out.

On the acting front, Manoj is all set to feature in a comedy film titled Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He will also reprise his role of a spy in Amazon Prime Original series The Family Man's second season. Both projects have wrapped up shoot but release may see delay due to the coronavirus spread.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday saw 5,149 cases of novel coronavirus while the death toll rose to 149, indicating 25 new deaths in 12 hours, the biggest jump for the country so far. While the active cases stand at 4,643, 401 people have recovered from the pandemic.


Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,643

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,194

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    401

     

  • Total DEATHS

    149

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 08 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,050,093

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,435,310

    +4,391

  • Cured/Discharged

    303,007

     

  • Total DEATHS

    82,210

    +176
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres