Manoj Bajpayee Says People 'Forgot' to Mourn Sushant Singh Rajput: Everything's Focused on TRPs

Actor Manoj Bajpayee said that he still cannot believe his Sonchiriya co-star Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. The actor said that due to television debates and controversies, people have forgotten to mourn the late actor.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Manoj said, “They forgot to celebrate him. TRP has become the focus now. So that’s why I said that there are so many vested interests now, who would want to talk about how (Sushant) used to code? Right now, everything is focused on TRPs. I don’t watch television. Whatever I see, it's on Twitter, on Instagram.”

The actor added, “Whatever is happening, I doubt anyone is mourning him. Because every hour, the topic of debate is changing. And it’s very sad, whatever I have seen in the last couple of months." The actor said that whatever he says, his words will be interpreted by different people according to their own vested interests. He also asked where Sushant is, in all of this.

The heartbreak felt by him, Shekhar Kapur and his family is immense, he said. "Whatever is happening is pathetic. I think we have all left Sushant behind in all this,” he added.

Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya, starring Sushant and Manoj, also starred Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana, among others in pivotal roles. The film was released on March 1, 2019, and told the story of a gang of dacoits.