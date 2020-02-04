Manoj Bajpayee Shares Pics of Renovated Ancestral Home in Bihar, Says 'Missing My Village Already'
Manoj Bajpayee shared pictures of his newly renovated house in Belwa, Bihar. He also mentioned the perks of village life in his nostalgic post.
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee shared pictures of his ancestral home in Belwa, Bihar saying that his father had got it renovated and it was shining as a result. Manoj seemed proud as he claimed that he was delighted to be born in this particular part of the world.
Sharing pics of his newly renovated village home, Manoj wrote on Instagram, "My village house in Belwa, Bihar. Babuji got it renovated and it’s shining now. Always feel lucky to have been born in this part of the world. Nepal 4 kms, a river, a canal, a tiger reserve, a railway track, and kms of empty field. Extreme cold in winter extreme hot in summer. Missing my village already."
View this post on Instagram
My village house in belwa bihar !!! Babuji got it renovated and it’s shining now!!! Always feel lucky to have been born in this part of the world.nepal 4 kms a river a canal a tiger reserve a railway track and kms of empty field.extreme cold in winter extreme hot in summer...!!missing my village already !! गाँव का दिन क्या गाँव की दुपहर क्या गाँव की रात क्या गाँव की बात ही क्या !!!
On the work front, Manoj is currently shooting for his upcoming comedy film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari with Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
As per Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari's director Abhishek Sharma, the film is a unique family comedy that draws humour from the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters. The world is set in the innocence of 1990s when there was no social media or mobile phones.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shruti Haasan, Samantha Akkineni Bring to Life Iconic Raja Ravi Varma Paintings for Charity, See Pics
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Claims Arhaan Khan Did Black Magic on Rashami Desai
- TikTok's New Bizzare Challenge Has Users Blindly Flashing Phone Camera Into Their Eyes
- Cricket Fans Play the Guessing Game as 'Mysterious' Man Dancing With Chahal Intrigues Internet
- Cristiano Ronaldo Ruins Fiorentina Keeper's Mind Games, Nets 2 Penalties Against Him