Manoj Bajpayee Shares Pics of Renovated Ancestral Home in Bihar, Says 'Missing My Village Already'

Manoj Bajpayee shared pictures of his ancestral home in Belwa, Bihar saying that his father had got it renovated and it was shining as a result. Manoj seemed proud as he claimed that he was delighted to be born in this particular part of the world.

Sharing pics of his newly renovated village home, Manoj wrote on Instagram, "My village house in Belwa, Bihar. Babuji got it renovated and it’s shining now. Always feel lucky to have been born in this part of the world. Nepal 4 kms, a river, a canal, a tiger reserve, a railway track, and kms of empty field. Extreme cold in winter extreme hot in summer. Missing my village already."

On the work front, Manoj is currently shooting for his upcoming comedy film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari with Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

As per Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari's director Abhishek Sharma, the film is a unique family comedy that draws humour from the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters. The world is set in the innocence of 1990s when there was no social media or mobile phones.

