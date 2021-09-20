Manoj Bajpayee Shares Snippet from The Family Man to Celebrate Two-year Anniversary; Fans Flood Comments Asking for Season 3

September 20, 2019, this was the day when people got acquainted with agent Srikant Tiwari and the world that unfolds around him. Since then, people have been in awe of the characters’ arcs involved in this world that got unveiled on Amazon Prime. The Family Man was first premiered on this day and swept away viewers with its nail-biting plot and hilarious one-liners by the protagonist played by the very talented Manoj Bajpayee.

Commemorating the two-year anniversary of the show, Bajpayee took to Instagram and reposted a snippet from the show where Srikant and his compadre, JK Talpade, are trying to capture a terrorist hiding in an abandoned house. The scene features Talpade worried for Srikant’s safety. Srikant ensures Talpade and makes him say ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya!’

Along with the two-year anniversary, the scene is also relevant because the country recently bid adieu to Lord Ganesha and celebrated Anant Chaturdashi. Bajpayee, in the caption, wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya!” and attached the hashtag #2yearsOfTheFamilyMan along with it.

Though many people posted congratulatory comments on the post, the comment box was dominated by people asking for the release date of Season 3. After the immense appreciation that Season 1 and 2 received, it is only natural that people are anxiously waiting for the third season. One user wrote, “I really loved this series wholeheartedly. Waiting for Season 3.” Another wrote, “Already waiting for another season.”

The most special comment came from Sharib Hashmi, a.k.a., Talpade, who wrote, “Love you so much @bajpayee.manoj Sir.” Other comments appreciated the show and Bajpayee’s acting.

The repost that Bajpayee shared was originally shared by Sharib, who uploaded the same snippet a few hours ago. Sharib, in the caption, wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya, agle baras tu jaldi aa!”

Darshan Kumaar, who plays the character of Sameer in the show, commented with heart emojis. Director Jyoti Kapur Das complemented the duo and wrote, “This Bromance!”

