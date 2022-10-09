Manoj Bajpayee Signs Untitled Courtroom Drama, To Reunite with Suparn Verma After The Family Man; Read Deets

Three-time National Film Awardee, Manoj Bajpayee, who has made an impression with every character he has ever depicted, announces his next, an untitled courtroom drama, backed by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Suparn S Verma and Zee Studios.

This hard-hitting story marks the debut of director Apoorv Singh Karki in Hindi films who has helmed popular OTT shows like Aspirants, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd, Flames, etc. The film brings back Suparn S Verma and Manoj Bajpayee together after their award-winning series ‘The Family Man’. The film also comprises of an outstanding ensemble cast that adds gravitas to the film. While the shoot for the film begins today, the makers are looking at a 2023 release.

With over 3 decades in the industry and around 100 films in his kitty, Manoj Bajpayee says, “When Vinod Bhanushali & Suparn S Verma told me about the story, I was fascinated and immediately agreed to be a part of this beautiful script. The courtroom drama will enthrall and intrigue the audience that Apoorv Karki will create, and we are excited as we start shoot today. I am sure this film is something people will remember for a really long time.”

After winning accolades for his shows, choosing this film as his debut in Hindi cinema, director Apoorv Singh Karki said, “This film has everything on point that attracted me towards it – a good story, solid cast, strong producers backing it. The script demanded a calm and assertive actor like Manoj Sir to lead the film and we are glad to have him on board. This is definitely an unmissable opportunity for me.”

Talking about the film, producer Vinod Bhanushali says, “Whenever Manoj Bajpayee comes on-screen, he makes you believe in the story, the character he portrays and makes you notice every little nuances. He was always our only choice for this character. In this film, I get to work with friends Suparn S Verma and Shariq Patel at Zee Studios as well as experience a young talent like Apoorv Singh Karki.”

Suparn S Verma added, “This courtroom drama will entertain and inspire audiences. Working with Manoj Bajpayee has been the greatest of experiences, the depth and passion he brings to this role is going to leave you mesmerized. Vinod, Apoorv and I with Zee Studios are proud to present you this story that will have you discussing it for days.”

Talking about backing the film, Shariq Patel, CBO at Zee Studios, says, “Zee Studios is committed to exploring newer entertainment realms and always pushing the envelope. The film is an enticing courtroom drama and will showcase Manoj Bajpayee in a never seen before character.”

A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation, Suparn S Varma’s courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

