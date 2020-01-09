Manoj Bajpayee Talks About Initial Struggle, Says Lost Roles Right After the First Shot

Manoj Bajpayee is among the most respected actors in Bollywood. He recently received a lot of praise for his digital debut in a web series titled The Family Man.

In a recent interview, the actor revealed that his initial struggle to enter Bollywood was unlike modern times. The reason for this being that he comes from an era when auditions and casting directors were not used.

"You are talking to an actor who came in the time when there didn’t use to be any auditions and no casting directors. You would give your photographs to an assistant director, and be sure that they will be thrown into the garbage. I have definitely seen this. As soon as I turned my back, many times, not once or twice. I have also been chucked out of a film or a series as soon as I have given my first shot. After I gave the shot, half an hour later I was told to take off my costume and go."

Manoj Bajpayee made his first step into films in 1994. Over the years, he has also been a part of some television series.

Last year he made his digital debut in the web series titled The Family Man playing the role of a secret agent. Talking about the series, he stated that his wife who is his biggest critic appreciated the series. He also pointed out that the series was a rare chance where his work was not intended for adult audiences alone but for children as well.

