Manoj Bajpayee Talks About Initial Struggle, Says Lost Roles Right After the First Shot
Manoj Bajpayee is currently shooting for the second season of his critically acclaimed series, The Family Man.
File photo of Manoj Bajpayee.
Manoj Bajpayee is among the most respected actors in Bollywood. He recently received a lot of praise for his digital debut in a web series titled The Family Man.
In a recent interview, the actor revealed that his initial struggle to enter Bollywood was unlike modern times. The reason for this being that he comes from an era when auditions and casting directors were not used.
"You are talking to an actor who came in the time when there didn’t use to be any auditions and no casting directors. You would give your photographs to an assistant director, and be sure that they will be thrown into the garbage. I have definitely seen this. As soon as I turned my back, many times, not once or twice. I have also been chucked out of a film or a series as soon as I have given my first shot. After I gave the shot, half an hour later I was told to take off my costume and go."
Manoj Bajpayee made his first step into films in 1994. Over the years, he has also been a part of some television series.
Last year he made his digital debut in the web series titled The Family Man playing the role of a secret agent. Talking about the series, he stated that his wife who is his biggest critic appreciated the series. He also pointed out that the series was a rare chance where his work was not intended for adult audiences alone but for children as well.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Will Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill Break All Ties After Violent Encounter?
- First look of James Cameron's Avatar 2 Out, Makes it Worth the Wait
- Malaysia Masters 2020: Saina Nehwal Eases into Round 2, Srikanth and Praneeth Face 1st Round Exit
- PUBG Mobile Season 11 Launch Date Confirmed For January 10: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
- CES 2020: Ivanka Trump Keynote Addresses Workplace Evolution, Amid Boycott Calls