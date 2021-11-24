Manoj Bajpayee Was Reluctant to Take Up Srikant Tiwari's Role in The Family Man, Know Why

Many films and web series have showcased the lives of secret agents, who selflessly serve their country without disclosing their identity. ‘The Family Man’ has received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience for brilliantly depicting the life of a secret agent. Actor Manoj Bajpayee played the lead role of protagonist Srikant Tiwari in the Amazon Prime Video series. The character became an instant hit with the viewers, who liked the humorous yet patriotic touch Manoj gave to his character.

Starring supporting actors like Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Shahab Ali, the web series has a stunning IMDb rating of 8.5/10. The second season of The Family Man, which added Samantha Ruth Prabhu to the show’s stellar cast, was also well received.

But not many people know that Manoj had almost rejected this project since he initially felt that the role of Srikant Tiwari would follow a repetitive pattern of blood and violence.

Expressing his views at the International Film Festival of India, Manoj said that when he was asked to take up this role, he was reluctant as he thought that it is following a definite pattern of blood, violence and pistols, reported ETimes. Manoj underlined that this concept has become a template for makers in every other web series, and he did not want to be a part of another such show.

As amazing as The Family Man turned out to be, Manoj’s views do hold true since many filmmakers have followed a format of showing blood, violence and abuse after the success of Gangs of Wasseypur, and more recently Sacred Games.

Talking about the work front, Manoj will be seen in films like Campus directed by Suvahhdan Angre, Mughal Road directed by Muhammad Ali, and Milap Zaveri’s Raakh. He previously worked with Milap in Satyameva Jayate where he was seen enacting the role of a cop.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.