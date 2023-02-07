Family Man 3’s release date is finally out! Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s Manoj Bajpayee led The Family Man was released in 2019, and instantly became a favourite with the audience. Its second season, which was unveiled last year, also received an encouraging response, and since then the fans have been wanting to know about its third season. Now, Manoj Bajpayee has finally put an end to fans’ curiosity and revealed the release date of the third season.

In a video posted on his official Instagram handle, Manoj Bajpayee is seen speaking about him coming back to the audience with his “family." The actor penned the caption as," “Family” ke saath aa raha hoon…swagat nahin karoge humara?"

Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was dropped, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to express their excitement for the show. “Can’t wait for season 3 😍," wrote one fan. Another commented, “master piece is coming🙌🙌🙌." A third fan added, “Shree Kant Tiwari ❤️❤️ is coming."

Previously, Raj & DK opened up about The Family Man season 3 and stated that while they do have an idea and concept for the web series, they are currently taking feedback. Speaking about the same, Raj told Firstpost, “We are behind this time. We have the world in place, we have the concept, we have an idea, and the foundation to some extent. But we’re still developing the story. This time, we’re actually seeing the feedback, and there’s a deluge of it. We need to regroup, clear our heads, and sit and start writing it so that we’re not too influenced but are still cognizant of what was great and what was not”.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee, who plays the lead role in The Family Man 2, has been overwhelmed by the success of the series. During his interaction with Hindustan Times, the National Award Winning actor stated, “Yes, we knew, we had a very good product in hand, but even then, one can’t imagine this kind of love, and reception. Social media reactions are a testimony to it, so it is not something we can be blamed for — there’s no over hyping or exaggeration.”

Besides Bajpayee, The Family Man 1 and 2 had featured Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Shreya Dhanwanthary among many others. Besides The Family Man 3, Raj and Krishna have three more shows in the works. They recently wrapped up a web series, which is headlined by Shahid Kapoor, Raashii Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi. They are presently shooting for their next, Guns and Gulaabs, which features Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav. They also have Varun Dhawan and Samantha starrer Citadel in the pipeline.

