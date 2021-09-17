Manoj Bajpayee's Father Hospitalised, Actor Rushes to Delhi Leaving Shoot

Manoj Bajpayee’s father RK Bajpayee has been hospitalised in Delhi after his health condition got critical. RK Bajpayee is 83 years old. After hearing the news, the actor has reportedly rushed to Delhi from Kerala leaving his shooting in between. Manoj Bajpayee hails from Bihar and had shifted to Delhi to study. He later moved to Mumbai to start his career in films.

A source close to him told Indian Express, “Manoj’s father’s condition is quite critical. After learning about his father’s health, Manoj rushed to Delhi to be by the side of his father and his family. He was shooting for his project in Kerala." The Family Man actor is quite close to his father, and has shared on several occasion about his love for the food that his father cooks.

The actor was in the news recently for lodging a criminal defamation complaint against Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK). Manoj filed a complaint in Indore and appeared before the court to record his statement in the matter. The complaint is registered in the court of the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation). The complaint mentioned KRK wrote an offensive tweet against Manoj Bajpayee for his performance in Amazon Prime Video’s series The Family Man 2.

