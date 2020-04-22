Manoj Bajpayee's Lockdown Birthday Celebration Will be a Quiet One in the Hills

Manoj Bajpayee was shooting for a web project in Uttarakhand, with wife Shabana and daughter Ava beside him on a brief vacation, when the lockdown was enforced across the country. The actor is forced to live out this time up in the hills, but he has no regrets.

He will be celebrating his 51st birthday on April 23, and he couldn't be happier that it will be a quiet day, just how he likes it. "I am in the hills with my family. There can be no better setting," he told Mumbai Mirror.

The Family Man star said that there cannot be a better birthday gift than to see the world be free of coronavirus.

During this break, Manoj has been doing a lot of reading and occasionally goes out on short treks. "The only problem is that we're not allowed to go out of the compound here, and as all the houses are far apart from each other, there is hardly any human contact," he said.

The actor also worried for his and wife Shabana's parents, who are all alone in Delhi, with no one to take care of them.

Manoj had wrapped up his upcoming project Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, with Fatima Sana Sheikh and Diljit Dosanjh, before heading to the hills. It's a family comedy directed by Abhishek Sharma.

He will soon be seen in Mrs Serial Killer, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. The film will release on Netflix on May 1.

