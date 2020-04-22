MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Manoj Bajpayee's Lockdown Birthday Celebration Will be a Quiet One in the Hills

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

Manoj Bajpayee, who is stuck in Uttarakhand due to the lockdown, is happy to celebrate his birthday quietly with his wife and daughter.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 1:42 PM IST
Share this:

Manoj Bajpayee was shooting for a web project in Uttarakhand, with wife Shabana and daughter Ava beside him on a brief vacation, when the lockdown was enforced across the country. The actor is forced to live out this time up in the hills, but he has no regrets.

He will be celebrating his 51st birthday on April 23, and he couldn't be happier that it will be a quiet day, just how he likes it. "I am in the hills with my family. There can be no better setting," he told Mumbai Mirror.

The Family Man star said that there cannot be a better birthday gift than to see the world be free of coronavirus.

During this break, Manoj has been doing a lot of reading and occasionally goes out on short treks. "The only problem is that we're not allowed to go out of the compound here, and as all the houses are far apart from each other, there is hardly any human contact," he said.

The actor also worried for his and wife Shabana's parents, who are all alone in Delhi, with no one to take care of them.

Manoj had wrapped up his upcoming project Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, with Fatima Sana Sheikh and Diljit Dosanjh, before heading to the hills. It's a family comedy directed by Abhishek Sharma.

He will soon be seen in Mrs Serial Killer, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. The film will release on Netflix on May 1.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,474

    +352*  

  • Total Confirmed

    19,984

    +999*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,870

    +610*  

  • Total DEATHS

    640

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,700,929

    +44,420*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,565,059

    +86,425*

  • Cured/Discharged

    686,634

    +34,898*  

  • Total DEATHS

    177,496

    +7,107*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres