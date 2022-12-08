Manoj Bajpayee's Mother Geeta Devi Passes Away at 80

Actor Manoj Bajpayee’s mother Geeta Devi passed away on Thursday morning, December 8, at the age of 80. It is said that she was not keeping well for the past 20 days. She was admitted to Max Pushpanjali Hospital in Delhi where she breathed her last. Manoj is one of the six children she had. She is survived by three sons and three daughters.

The actor’s spokesperson told indianexpress.com, “Sir’s mother was admitted to a hospital in Delhi for over a week, she passed away this morning.” It is reported that she was showing improvement in health in the past few days but her condition deteriorated on Wednesday night. Manoj was with her. The Family Man actor lost his father in October of last year.

At the time, Manoj tweeted, “Thank you all for sending prayers and love on the sad demise of my father who was the sole reason and support for me to venture on such a difficult journey which got me everything that I dreamt of!! Eternally grateful to you all."

In 2021, speaking with the website Goan Connection, Manoj was speaking about his mischievous childhood when he said that his mother was a ‘dictator’ at home while his dad was ‘extremely calm and cool.’ “We are six brothers and sisters and we all are scared of her. She is 77, but when she gets mad, we run for cover," he was quoted in the interview.

On the work front, Manoj has impressed fans with some of his projects. These include the hit digital series The Family Man and Dial 100. He also won fans over with his performance with Ray. In the pipeline, he has Despatch, Gulmohar, and Joram to release. He also has an untitled film with Ram Reddy co-starring Deepika Dobriyal.

Read all the Latest Movies News here