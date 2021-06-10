Manoj Bajpayee’s Wife Shabana Raza Has Romanced Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn and Bobby Deol Onscreen

Manoj Bajpayee has been basking in the success of the second season of The Family Man fronted by him. His character Srikant Tiwari has earned appreciation from fans all over the country. Manoj is a doting ‘family man’ on screen as well as off screen. But not many know that his wife, Shabana Raza has also ruled the hearts of many Bollywood buffs at one point of time. Shabana, also known as Neha, was a popular face in the late ’90s and early 2000s.

She made her Bollywood debut opposite Bobby Deol in the 1998 film Kareeb. The romance drama directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra introduced the film industry to Shabana. At the time, she was known by her name Neha. However, in 2008, the actress revealed to Rediff that she was forced to change her name to Neha and was not okay with it at all. Soon after that, her second film titled Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet (1999) released. She was the leading lady and romanced actor Ajay Devgn in the film.

Shabana also had a brief role in Fiza, which released in 2000. She played Hrithik Roshan’s love interest and the two were also featured in the popular song titled Aaja Mahiya. She went on to star in more films, including Ehsaas: The Feeling, Rahul, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, Aatma and Acid Factory.

Shabana and Manoj Bajpayee married in April of 2006. The couple are parents to a daughter named Ava Nayla Bajpayee. Speaking about her relationship with her husband, she told IANS that she met him immediately after Kareeb was released.

Speaking about Manoj’s work slate, he has a thriller drama film titled Dial 100 in the pipeline. Directed by Rensil D’Silva, the film also stars Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles. Manoj will also be playing an important role in the upcoming Malayalam language biographical crime drama Kurup. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the film stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead.

