Manoj Desai to Cut Down Ticket Prices at Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir, Here's Why

Bollywood films are struggling to fare well at the box office. Ever since 2022 started, only a few films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, Brahmastra Part One-Shiva and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have garnered some traction. Even films with a stellar star cast, films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Vikram Vedha and Thank God have performed badly in terms of business. As such, the exhibition industry is equally gripped with massive losses. To tackle this scenario, the most iconic single-screen theatres of Mumbai like Gaiety-Galaxy aka G7 and Maratha Mandir have decided to reduce ticket prices.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Executive Director Manoj Desai declared, “From Monday, November 21, we’ll reduce the rates of Gaiety and Maratha Mandir from Rs. 140 and Rs. 170 to Rs. 130 and Rs. 150. In the rest of the G7 cinemas – Galaxy, Gemini, Gossip, Gem and Glamour – the reduced rates will come into effect from Friday, November 18.”

He further added, “Since we have sold some tickets for the weekend for Drishyam 2 at Gaiety and Maratha Mandir, we decided to retain the Rs. 140 and Rs. 170 price point till Sunday, November 20. We’ll slash rates here from Monday.”

Expressing his sadness regarding Bollywood films failing to strike a connection with the audience, Desai stated that they had increased the ticket rates during Diwali season under pressure. He said, “We had the pressure of increasing rates. I hate saying this but the fact is that our Bollywood films are not working. Ultimately, it’s the South dubbed films which are doing the best business, be it RRR or Pushpa or KGF or the recently released, Kantara. It’s saddening. Ek zamana tha jab Prakash Mehra, Yash Chopra ek se ek badh kar film bana rahe the. Manmohan Desai, who’s my uncle, also made some well-made commercial entertainers. They knew the pulse of the audience. Aaj kal koi aisi filmein bana hi nahin raha hai. Not a single film is working. We are suffering because of it. Hence, we have decided to slash the prices.”

He shared that although the collection of Uunchai has dipped, he hopes this coming weekend would see good footfalls due to reduced ticket pricing. “We’ll see a difference and hopefully an increase in footfalls from Friday since we are reducing the prices." said Manoj Desai.

