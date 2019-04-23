English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manoj Joshi on His Bollywood Struggle: I was Tagged as a Character Actor at a Young Age
Manoj Joshi will next be seen as BJP leader Amit Shah in Omung Kumar’s controversial biopic PM Narendra Modi.
Image: Instagram/Manoj Joshi
Loading...
In his over 20-year-long prolific acting career, Manoj Joshi has done it all from theatre to television and films.
Though he is now a Padma Shri awardee and has worked in several popular films, including Sarfarosh, Devdas, Vivaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Judwaa 2, as an outsider, it wasn’t easy for him to foray into Bollywood. Talking about his early days in the industry, he told Hindustan Times, “My actual struggle started in the 1990s when I thought to branch out to films from theatre. The challenge came because I was tagged as a character actor at a young age and I wasn’t a star kid that I could get a film easily.”
“I used to visit studios with my photoshoot. They used to see it and then keep it aside. There was a time when a director took the pictures and put them in the dustbin in front of me,” he said, adding that since then he decided to “never get a portfolio shoot done.”
“The incident shook me and it is a big insult for any artist. So, I used to go for auditions without photos. I’d give my shot and tell them ‘this is me in front of you and this is my acting’. So, they could decide on that basis,” Joshi added.
On the professional front, the 53-year-old actor will next be seen as BJP leader Amit Shah in Omung Kumar’s controversial biopic PM Narendra Modi.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Though he is now a Padma Shri awardee and has worked in several popular films, including Sarfarosh, Devdas, Vivaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Judwaa 2, as an outsider, it wasn’t easy for him to foray into Bollywood. Talking about his early days in the industry, he told Hindustan Times, “My actual struggle started in the 1990s when I thought to branch out to films from theatre. The challenge came because I was tagged as a character actor at a young age and I wasn’t a star kid that I could get a film easily.”
“I used to visit studios with my photoshoot. They used to see it and then keep it aside. There was a time when a director took the pictures and put them in the dustbin in front of me,” he said, adding that since then he decided to “never get a portfolio shoot done.”
“The incident shook me and it is a big insult for any artist. So, I used to go for auditions without photos. I’d give my shot and tell them ‘this is me in front of you and this is my acting’. So, they could decide on that basis,” Joshi added.
On the professional front, the 53-year-old actor will next be seen as BJP leader Amit Shah in Omung Kumar’s controversial biopic PM Narendra Modi.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sophie Turner Trolls Maisie Williams on Arya Stark's Intimate Scene With Gendry
- Indian Actors Who are Contesting Lok Sabha Polls in 2019
- Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
- Elon Musk and Neuralink: How Computer-Enhanced Human Brains Can Outsmart AI
- How an Image of Blood-stained Jesus from Sri Lanka Blasts Became a Symbol of Bleeding Country
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results