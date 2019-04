Manoj Joshi on His Bollywood Struggle: I was Tagged as a Character Actor at a Young Age

In his over 20-year-long prolific acting career, Manoj Joshi has done it all from theatre to television and films.Though he is now a Padma Shri awardee and has worked in several popular films, including Sarfarosh, Devdas, Vivaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Judwaa 2, as an outsider, it wasn’t easy for him to foray into Bollywood. Talking about his early days in the industry, he told Hindustan Times , “My actual struggle started in the 1990s when I thought to branch out to films from theatre. The challenge came because I was tagged as a character actor at a young age and I wasn’t a star kid that I could get a film easily.”“I used to visit studios with my photoshoot. They used to see it and then keep it aside. There was a time when a director took the pictures and put them in the dustbin in front of me,” he said, adding that since then he decided to “never get a portfolio shoot done.”“The incident shook me and it is a big insult for any artist. So, I used to go for auditions without photos. I’d give my shot and tell them ‘this is me in front of you and this is my acting’. So, they could decide on that basis,” Joshi added.On the professional front, the 53-year-old actor will next be seen as BJP leader Amit Shah in Omung Kumar’s controversial biopic PM Narendra Modi.