English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manoj Joshi on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Comment on Pulwama Attack: It’s for Political benefits
Bollywood actor Manoj Joshi will portray the role of BJP President Amit Shah in upcoming biopic on PM Narendra Modi.
Bollywood actor Manoj Joshi will portray the role of BJP President Amit Shah in upcoming biopic on PM Narendra Modi.
Loading...
Bollywood actor Manoj Joshi, who will be portraying the role of BJP President Amit Shah in upcoming biopic on PM Narendra Modi, has condemned dastardly Pulwama attack in which at least 40 CRPF soldiers were killed on February 14.
Joshi said, “The recent terror attack in Pulwama has left the entire nation in deep shock. We all are angry and keen to destroy those devils who had killed our soldiers. I respect our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to give full freedom to army.”
When asked about his views on surgical strikes, Joshi said, “I don’t think that we are capable to suggest something to our super powerful army. Let the army decide.”
Joshi then reacted over cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu’s comment. He said, “People like Navjot Singh Sidhu and Mani Shankar can do such things to get political benefits. It is the time to come all together for our country.”
Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh, who was part of comedian Kapil Sharma's TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show, made a statement on the Pulwama terror attack and was quoted as saying, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Joshi said, “The recent terror attack in Pulwama has left the entire nation in deep shock. We all are angry and keen to destroy those devils who had killed our soldiers. I respect our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to give full freedom to army.”
When asked about his views on surgical strikes, Joshi said, “I don’t think that we are capable to suggest something to our super powerful army. Let the army decide.”
Joshi then reacted over cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu’s comment. He said, “People like Navjot Singh Sidhu and Mani Shankar can do such things to get political benefits. It is the time to come all together for our country.”
Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh, who was part of comedian Kapil Sharma's TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show, made a statement on the Pulwama terror attack and was quoted as saying, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tom Holland Confirms Avengers Endgame Theory, Luka Chuppi Not To Release in Pakistan
- Mamma, Give Me a Break, Says Priyanka Chopra When Madhu Chopra Asked Her About Pregnancy Rumours
- Pulwama Attack: Press Organisations Issue Statement of Solidarity After 'Vicious Trolling' of Journalists
- IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
- Here's What You Need to Know About the Gene Causing Obesity
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results