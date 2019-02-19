LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Manoj Joshi on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Comment on Pulwama Attack: It’s for Political benefits

Bollywood actor Manoj Joshi will portray the role of BJP President Amit Shah in upcoming biopic on PM Narendra Modi.

Shikha Dhariwal | News18.com

Updated:February 19, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
Bollywood actor Manoj Joshi, who will be portraying the role of BJP President Amit Shah in upcoming biopic on PM Narendra Modi, has condemned dastardly Pulwama attack in which at least 40 CRPF soldiers were killed on February 14.

Joshi said, “The recent terror attack in Pulwama has left the entire nation in deep shock. We all are angry and keen to destroy those devils who had killed our soldiers. I respect our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to give full freedom to army.”

When asked about his views on surgical strikes, Joshi said, “I don’t think that we are capable to suggest something to our super powerful army. Let the army decide.”

Joshi then reacted over cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu’s comment. He said, “People like Navjot Singh Sidhu and Mani Shankar can do such things to get political benefits. It is the time to come all together for our country.”

Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh, who was part of comedian Kapil Sharma's TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show, made a statement on the Pulwama terror attack and was quoted as saying, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished."

