Manoj Pahwa on Son Mayank's Wedding to Pankaj Kapur's Daughter Sanah: 'Don't Feel Like Bahu Aayi Ha'

Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, and Pankaj Kapur have been close friends and share an amazing bond that has only strengthened over the years. Earlier this year, Manoj’s son, Mayank Pahwa, tied the knot with Pankaj and Supriya’s daughter, Sanah Pathak.

While talking to the Indian Express, the groom’s father, Manoj Pahwa opened up about the wedding and his relationship with his colleague, Supriya Pathak. Pahwa and Pathak will co-star in a Disney+Hotstar show “Home Shanthi.”

Pahwa said, “We were shooting for the series in December, and during the same time, we were preparing for the wedding. Wo (Supriya) bhi alag phone pe lagi rehti thi. The kids wanted to have a destination wedding. So because we were shooting in Dehradun, we went to Mussoorie to do recce for the wedding venues.”

The actor continued, “Before we became samdhi-samdhan (in-laws), we were very good family friends. Pankaj ji, Supriya ji’s kids and our kids studied together. We used to go on vacations together. So, there is not a very big difference between us. Sometimes, it strikes hard that we are also related as samdhi-samdhan now. But we are mostly friends.” He also opened up about how the couple decided on everything for the wedding and joked that the parents were just “producers.”

“Whenever Sanah comes home, we don’t feel like bahu aayi hai. She used to visit us before the wedding too. So, nothing has changed. Life me fark nai aaya (Life has not changed),” he said, in response to being asked if it felt different to be a father-in-law in real life.

When asked about what “Home Shanthi” was about, the actor replied that the series was very “light-hearted” in comparison to all the crime-action and underworld thrillers being released on OTT platforms. He shared his insight on how almost every movie or television series is dominated by “realism.”

He shared, “These days, content is full of abuses, aggression. Nowadays, every film or web series has a list of must-haves. It should feature a gay or a lesbian relationship or some sexual scenes. Yes, times have changed. Yes, we are much more liberal now. But art also means to treat a subject or a relationship subjectively. Today, we are deep into realism, which gets difficult for an Indian family to watch together.”

