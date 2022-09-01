Manoj Pahwa Turns 59: Movies and TV Shows of the Actor with Wife Seema Pahwa

Happy Birthday Manoj Pahwa. The actor turned 59 on September 1. Manoj Pahwa grew popular with his character Bhatia in the Hindi sitcom Office Office. He made his big screen debut with Tere Mere Sapne in 1996. Since then, Manoj Pahwa has featured in more than 70 films including Singh is Kinng, Mulk, Anek, Mimi and many others.

The actor married to Seema Bhargava in 1988 after they met on the sets of Doordarshan’s Hum Log. The couple also appeared together in the Sambhav Theatre group’s stage production in Delhi and moved to Mumbai in 1993. On Manoj Pahwa’s birthday today, here is the list of movies and TV shows where he has worked with his wife, Seema.

Hum Log

Both Seema and Manoj Pahwa made their debut with the television series Hum Log. In it, she played the role of the eldest daughter of a middle-class family in Delhi. Manoj played the character of Tony, who eloped with Seema’s on-screen sister. BHK Bhalla@Halla.Kom

Director Rakesh Chaturvedi’s comedy-drama film revolved around the story of a man wanting to marry his girlfriend. However, the girl’s father keeps a condition that the man has to own his own house in Mumbai if he wants Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi

The family drama is helmed by Seema Pahwa. Naseeruddin Shah narrates the story of his character’s family as they come under one roof for his last rites. The films showcased the dynamics, and politics of the family unfolding in these 13 days of mourning. Manoj Pahwa played the role of the eldest son of the family. Khajoor Pe Atake

Director Harsh Chhaya’s Khajoor Pe Atke revolves around the story of a family whose member is stuck between life and death. Their relatives travel to Mumbai waiting for the inevitable to happen, but things take a hilarious turn.

