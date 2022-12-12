Manoj Tiwari Embraces Fatherhood For Third Time, Welcomes Daughter With Surbhi Tiwari

Famous Bhojpuri singer, actor and political leader Manoj Tiwari has made quite the buzz online. He has recently embraced fatherhood again as he welcomed his third child, a daughter with his second wife Surbhi Tiwari. This is the couple’s second and Manoj’s third child. While people have been eagerly waiting for this moment, the singer announced his happiness on social media and shared a photo of his wife lying in the hospital bed after the delivery.

Last month Manoj Tiwari shared a video clip on Instagram from the baby shower. Today, he uploaded a photo of himself and his wife Surbhi. He captioned the photo, “Bade harsh ke saath soochit karna hai ki mere ghar mei lakshmi ke baad saraswati ka aagman hua hai. Aaj ghar mei pyaari si bitiya paida hui hai. Uspe aap sabhi ka aashirwaad bana rahe - Surbhi-Manoj Tiwari”.

(It is with great pleasure that I inform that Saraswati has arrived in my house after Lakshmi.. Today a lovely daughter was born in the house. May all of you bless her".)

Singer Mika Singh wrote, “Congratulations Bhai”. Music Composer, Vishal Mishra wrote, “Jai Mata Di, Anek Anek Shubhkamnaye Bhaiya”. Apart from them, many fans also congratulated the couple. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Deepak Thakur wrote, “Congratulations bhaiya”. One user wrote, “Wooow hearty congratulations and hamari Saraswati jee ko dher saara pyar aur ashirwad”. Another social media user reacted with a heart emoji and wrote, “Congratulations bhaiya ji”.

Previously, the actor-turned-politician uploaded a short video from his wife’s baby shower ceremony. The happy occasion was celebrated with much pomp and fervour. An elated Manoj Tiwari shared the video on Instagram last month and wrote, “Kuch khushiyon ko hum shabdo mei baya nahi kar sakte. Bas mehsus kar sakte hai”. (‘We cannot describe some happiness in words. We can just feel”.)

His friends and fans from across the world participated in his happiness by congratulating and blessing the baby.

Previously, he had a daughter named Jiya from his ex-wife Rani. Currently, the actor is married to Surbhi Tiwari, with whom he already has one daughter named Saanvika.

