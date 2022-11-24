CHANGE LANGUAGE
Manoj Tiwari To Embrace Fatherhood At 51, Shares Video of Wife's Baby Shower Ceremony
1-MIN READ

Manoj Tiwari To Embrace Fatherhood At 51, Shares Video of Wife’s Baby Shower Ceremony

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 24, 2022, 11:14 IST

Bengaluru, India

He posted a video of Surabhi’s baby shower to break the good news to his fans.

Bhojpuri actor-singer Manoj Tiwari is in the news once again, but not because of his political or entertainment career. This time, the BJP MP is making headlines as he is all set to embrace fatherhood at the age of 51. Manoj Tiwari, who already has two daughters, one with his former wife Rani and one with his present wife Surabhi, shared the news of Surabhi’s pregnancy through an Instagram post.

He posted a video of Surabhi’s baby shower to break the good news to his fans. In the video, Manoj is seen sporting an ivory kurta with mirror work while Surabhi rocked a crimson ensemble with a golden floral print. Many people are seen blessing the mother-to-be in the cinematic baby shower video.

Take a look at Manoj Tiwari’s Instagram post below:

Manoj Tiwari got married to Surabhi after parting ways with his first wife, Rani, following an 11-year association. Rani and Manoj tied the knot in 1999 and were blessed with a daughter in 2011. However, they separated just a year after the birth of their daughter. Later, Manoj had another child with Surabhi in 2020. He is now going to become a father for the third time.

Manoj contested the 2009 general election from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha as a Samajwadi Party candidate but lost against Yogi Adityanath. Then, he contested and won the 2014 Indian General Election as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate. He was appointed as Delhi BJP President in 2016.

Manoj Tiwari is also an established Bhojpuri actor and singer with hit songs like Rinkiya ke Papa and movies like Sasura Bada Paisewala to his credit.

first published:November 24, 2022, 11:13 IST
last updated:November 24, 2022, 11:14 IST