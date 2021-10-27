Mansoor Ali Khan’s Wife Moves Court Against Sealing of Actor's Chennai Property

Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan’s wife Abitha Banu has moved to Madras High Court against the Greater Chennai Corporation’s decision to seal a property belonging to her husband. On October 23, the corporation officials had sealed the property in Chennai belonging to the actor for allegedly encroaching government land. The officials said that around 2,500 sqft of government land was encroached by the actor’s building on Periyar Paadhai in Chennai’s Choolaimedu and hence his property has been sealed.

The officials said that a notice was given to the actor instructing him to vacate the property. The actor had approached the Madras High Court to challenge the notice but the court dismissed his petition and later the building was sealed. Now, Mansoor Ali’s wife Abitha Banu has filed a fresh petition challenging the sealing of the actor’s property by corporation officials.

In the petition, Abitha said that her husband Mansoor Ali had bought around 2,500 sqft land at Periyar Paadhai in Chennai’s Choolaimedu. He had purchased the land and carried out construction 18 years ago. Later, he got to know that it was government outlying land. He had received a notice sent by the corporation in 2018 to vacate the house, and he had filed a petition against it in Supreme court and the matter is sub-judice, the petition stated.

In the petition, Abitha alleged that the corporation officials had locked not only their belongings but also 2 foreign cats in the house. The petition is expected to come up for hearing soon.

Mansoor Ali Khan played the role of villain in Tamil films. He got a breakthrough role as an antagonist in Captain Prabhakaran (1991). After the success of this film, he got a lot of acting opportunities. He has acted in over 250 films in all languages and has produced and directed numerous films.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.