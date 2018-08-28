English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Manto: It is Necessary to Engage Audience More Than Entertaining Them, Says Nandita Das
Manto is a story of the writer, the obstacles of his life and the reasons why he left Mumbai and later shifted to Lahore (Pakistan).
A still from Manto (Image: Facebook/ Nandita Das)
Loading...
Actor-director Nandita Das, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film Manto, says that more than entertaining the audience, it is necessary to engage them with the film.
Nandita was interacting with the media during the third edition of the WCRC Idea-fest 2018 awards on Monday.
Talking about audience reaction to trailer of the film, Nandita said: "People used to think that it's a period film which is set in 1940s and Nandita only makes serious type of films. But with the response to the trailer, we came to know that lot of people relate themselves with the film.
"We often think that there should be only entertainment in a film but I think it is necessary to engage the audience. If the audience gets engaged then they don't try to figure out whether the film has songs or dance in it."
Talking about the story line, Das, who previously directed Firaq, said: "It's a story of the writer and the obstacles of his life and the reasons why he left Mumbai which he used to love so much and later shifted to Lahore (Pakistan) and what kind of stories he wrote in his life so, we have also shown glimpses of his stories."
Manto stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the title character of Indo-Pakistani author-writer Saadat Hasan Manto along with Rasika Dugal, Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles.
The film is produced by HP Studios, Filmstoc and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.
It is releasing on September 21.
Also Watch
Nandita was interacting with the media during the third edition of the WCRC Idea-fest 2018 awards on Monday.
Talking about audience reaction to trailer of the film, Nandita said: "People used to think that it's a period film which is set in 1940s and Nandita only makes serious type of films. But with the response to the trailer, we came to know that lot of people relate themselves with the film.
"We often think that there should be only entertainment in a film but I think it is necessary to engage the audience. If the audience gets engaged then they don't try to figure out whether the film has songs or dance in it."
Talking about the story line, Das, who previously directed Firaq, said: "It's a story of the writer and the obstacles of his life and the reasons why he left Mumbai which he used to love so much and later shifted to Lahore (Pakistan) and what kind of stories he wrote in his life so, we have also shown glimpses of his stories."
Manto stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the title character of Indo-Pakistani author-writer Saadat Hasan Manto along with Rasika Dugal, Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles.
The film is produced by HP Studios, Filmstoc and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.
It is releasing on September 21.
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Salman Fan’s ‘Saas-bahu Goals’ Comment on Katrina & His Mother’s Pic Leaves His Sister Arpita Blushing
- Arjun Kapoor Trolls Alia Bhatt on Rakhi Pic with Yash Johar; Alia Gives Him a Fitting Reply
- In Pics: KJo Hosts a Birthday Bash for Close Friend Neha Dhupia; Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann & More in Attendance
- Asian Games: Men's Team Stuns Japan, Assures India of Historic TT Medal
- Stage Fright, What’s That? India’s Fresh-Faced Shooters Leave Indelible Mark at Asian Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...