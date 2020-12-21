Manu Punjabi Exits Bigg Boss 14 House Due to Leg Injury

Manu Punjabi, who entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger, has reportedly walked out of the show due to health issues. As per reports, Manu will exit the reality show, while evicted contestant Vikas Gupta will make a re-entry.

As per Twitter handle The Khabri, which is known for sharing all the latest updates from Bigg Boss house, Manu will be seeking medical treatment for his leg problem. The report also suggests that he will be making a re-entry when he is fit and fine.

Meanwhile, Vikas will enter the house again in tonight's episode. In the latest promo released by Colors, Vikas Gupta is seen entering the Bigg Boss house. Shocked at his comeback, Arshi Khan is seen talking ill about him, and even calls him “irritating”. Vikas says that he was initially scared of any kind of blackmail. But now since all his secrets are out, he will play the game fearlessly.

TV producer Vikas Gupta was expelled from Bigg Boss 14 house for flouting multiple house rules and the use of physical force against co-contestant Arshi Khan. In a fit of anger, Vikas had pushed Arshi Khan into the swimming pool. Post the incident, Bigg Boss asked Vikas Gupta to leave the house on the grounds of using physical force against another housemate.