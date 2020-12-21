Manu Punjabi Exits Bigg Boss 14, Sonali Phogat to Enter the House

Manu Punjabi, who entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger, has reportedly walked out of the show due to health issues. As per reports, Manu will exit the reality show, while evicted contestant Vikas Gupta will make a re-entry.

Actress-politician Sonali Phogat will be the latest celebrity to enter Bigg Boss 14 house. As a participant of the controversial show, she promises a lot of entertainment and positivity.

The sons of music director AR Rahman, actor Chiyaan Vikram and director Shankar were recently spotted hanging out together. A photo from their meet-up is being circulated on social media. Rahman's son AR Ameen had shared the photo on his Instagram page and tagged and Dhruv Vikram and Arjith Shankar.

Singer Aditya Narayan and actress Shweta Agarwal are currently honeymooning in Jammu and Kashmir. The two tied the knot earlier this month in a private ceremony in Mumbai. They flew to Kashmir last week and have been treating their fans to stunning pictures from their romantic getaway.

Salman Khan's upcoming film Antim has him pitted against his own brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. In the first look teaser from the film, both actors are seen locking horns in an intense face-off. Aayush's six-pack abs are on full display in the video, as he sports a bearded look. Salman is seen with a turban, in line with his role of a Sikh cop.

