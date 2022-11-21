CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#AssemblyElections
Home » News » Movies » Manushi Chhillar Dating Businessman Nikhil Kamath? Here's What We Know
1-MIN READ

Manushi Chhillar Dating Businessman Nikhil Kamath? Here's What We Know

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 15:07 IST

Mumbai, India

Manushi Chhillar and Nikhil Kamath have reportedly been dating each other since 2021.

Manushi Chhillar and Nikhil Kamath have reportedly been dating each other since 2021.

If recent a report is to be believed, then the Samrat Prithviraj actress Manushi Chhillar is not single but in a relationship with someone.

Manushi Chhillar rose to prominence when she was crowned Miss World 2017. While she often makes headlines for several reasons, not much has been revealed about her personal life. However, if recent a report is to be believed, then the Samrat Prithviraj actress is not single but in a relationship with someone.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Manushi Chhillar has been seeing Nikhil Kamath, a businessman. The news portal claimed that the rumoured couple has been together since 2021 and also has a liking for traveling. Reportedly, they often plan a trip together and recently visited Rishikesh as well. “The two have been going quite strong. They have even moved in together. Currently, Manushi is focused on her Bollywood career, thus she doesn’t wish to talk about her love life as it might take away the attention. Their friends and family are well versed with each other and the two wish to keep it low-key,” a source cited by the news portal said.

Nikhil Kamath is a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur known for co-founding Zerodha, an Indian institutional brokerage firm and trading platform. In April 2021, Kamath got married to Amanda Puravankara in Florence, Italy. However, the two parted ways a year after their marriage.

Meanwhile, Manushi Chhillar recently made her acting debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj in which she essayed the role of Sanyogita. The historical-action-drama was based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj language epic poem about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Rajput king from the Chahamana dynasty. The film also featured Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar in other pivotal roles.

RELATED NEWS

Besides this, Manushi will next be seen in John Abraham’s Tehran. Talking about being a part of the film, the actress had earlier said, “I am thrilled to have signed my third film and it’s amazing that I have been noticed because of my work in my debut film in which I really put in my everything. I personally love this genre of films that are inspired by true events and I hope to do my best in Tehran. I have to thank my producer Dinesh Vijan for his trust in me and for making me a part of this incredible project."

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 21, 2022, 15:07 IST
last updated:November 21, 2022, 15:07 IST