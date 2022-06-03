Manushi Chhillar Looks Elegant As She Visits Siddhivinayak Temple On Day of Samrat Prithviraj Release

Manushi Chhillar’s Bollywood debut movie, Samrat Prithviraj has been released. The film which also stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood among others is based on the life of warrior king Prithviraj. In the film, Akshay is playing the role of Prithviraj, whereas Manushi is seen essaying the role of his love interest, Samyukta. As the film is finally released, Miss World 2017 visited the Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings.

In the video shared by the paparazzo account Viral Bhayani, Manushi can be seen visiting the temple in traditional attire. She wore an Anarkali suit and kept her look absolutely simple. The actress opted for small earrings and minimal make-up. What further added charm to her look was her million-dollar smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Manushi Chhillar also dropped pictures from her visit on her social media handle and urged fans to watch the movie ‘only’ in theatres. In the pictures, Manushi can be seen praying along with her parents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

Earlier on Thursday, Samrat Prithviraj team also issued a statement talking about how it took four years for the makers to create a ‘visual spectacle’ that Samrat Prithviraj is. The statement further urged fans not to share spoilers with others after watching the movie tomorrow.

“The entire team of Samrat Prithviraj, a film that gloriously celebrates the life of one of India’s bravest king’s Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan has taken four years to create a visual spectacle that we are all extremely proud of. Since it’s an authentic historical, there are many facets of Samrat’s life that are lesser-known to the people of our country, especially the youth. Thus, this is our sincere request to everyone watching the film from tomorrow, to not give out spoilers that reveal several aspects of our film that are designed to be awe-inspiring. We hope to entertain you thoroughly only on the big screen from tomorrow! Thank you,” the statement read.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.