Manushi Chhillar Shares a Sneak Peek of Her Character from Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is set to debut in Bollywood opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj. Recently, she took to Instagram to introduce her character Sanyogita from the film. In the glimpse she shared, we can see a silhouette of her enigmatic self.

Sharing the picture, the Miss World 2017 wrote,” Sanyogita #Prithviraj”

Speaking about her role, Manushi told ANI,” It is a huge honour to have been chosen by a production house like Yash Raj Films as their heroine! It is a huge responsibility to play princess Sanyogita. Her life is an extremely important chapter in Indian history and I will try my best to play her as accurately as possible."

She added that her journey has been nothing less of a fairy tale and she feels thoroughly pleased and excited about the learning she has accomplished so far.

Talking about the film, Prithviraj is an upcoming historical- period drama that chronicles the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, which will be essayed by Akshay Kumar. Manushi will be seen as Samyukta aka Sanyogita who is Chauhan’s wife.

Earlier, Manushi Chillar had shared a glimpse on Twitter from the film’s initiation puja. She captioned the photo as,” Feeling blessed #Prithviraj puja #Diwali2020 @akshaykumar #DrChandraprakashDwivedi @yrf @PrithvirajMovie.”

https://twitter.com/ManushiChhillar/status/1195262344323928064

Apart from the leads, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar in important roles. Helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj is set for a Diwali release.

