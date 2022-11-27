Manushi Chhillar To Reunite With Akshay Kumar For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Deets Inside

Manushi Chhillar made her Bollywood debut earlier this year with Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj. Looks like the former Miss World will soon reunite with Akshay for another movie. If recent reports are to be believed, Manushi Chhillar has been roped in for Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. While there is no official announcement so far, a source close to Pinkvilla claimed that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will see Manushi opposite Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

“Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a big-ticket entertainer and the prep work is in full swing. The film will feature three female leads and the makers have locked Manushi Chhillar to play one of the three characters. She is all charged up to join Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff on this actioner,” the source said.

Not just this but the entertainment portal also reported that the shooting of the film is likely to begin in January 2023. Besides India, the film will reportedly also be shot in Europe and UAE. “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is expected to go on floors on January 15 in India, followed by the international leg of the film. The pre-production work is going on in full flow, and Ali is also back in India to commence the journey on Bade Miyan in the coming year,” the source added.

The announcement regarding Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was made in February this year but soon after, it was reported that the film is being shelved. However, later, Ali Abbas Zafar talked about the same and revealed that rumours were ‘baseless’. “This is absolutely baseless. We are very much on track and there’s no truth to the shelving rumours,” he told Hindustan Times. “I don’t know where these rumours are coming from. For a film of this large scale, months of pre-production is needed. We will go on floors by the end of this year or early next year and shoot in the UK,” he had said.

The original Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was directed by David Dhawan. It starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in titular roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here