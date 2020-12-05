Manushi Chillar has Oops Moment at Airport As She Forgets to Remove Her T-shirt's Price Tag

Former Miss World Manushi Chillar was recently spotted at Mumbai airport. The budding actress looked in a hurry as she was clicked by a couple of paparazzi stationed outside the airport. It seems that Manushi was in rush, so much so that she missed out on removing the price tag from her top, and netizens could not help but point it out.

As she arrived at the airport, Manushi smiled and greeted the paparazzi. She even said that she was in a bit hurry when one of the photographers asked if she was late. She made haste for the entry gate while the paps kept clicking her photos. Manushi was wearing a black top with blue denim and sneakers. However, as she was walking towards the gate, the unremoved tag also caught on camera. One user wrote, "She has forgotten to remove the tag lol." Another said, "Tag toh dekh lo."

Manushi Chillar is making her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's much talked about movie Prithviraj. Earlier this year, introducing her character as Sanyogita from Prithiviraj, Manushi Chillar gave a sneak peek into her mysterious persona.

Manushi Chillar, Miss World 2017, is being launched in Bollywood by Yash Raj Films. "It is a huge honour to have been chosen by a production house like Yash Raj Films as their heroine! I'm thoroughly happy and thrilled about the learnings that I will have through this journey," she had said in a statement earlier.