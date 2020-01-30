Manushi Chillar Shoots for Prithviraj Song
Prithviraj stars Akshay Kumar in the title role while Manushi plays Sanyogita, the love of his life.
Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar, who is making her Bollywood debut opposite actor Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj, on Thursday revealed she is shooting for a song in the upcoming film.
Manushi took to Twitter, where she shared a photograph of herself along with her hair and make-up crew. In the image, only the silhouettes can be seen.
She captioned the image: "At every 'step', they've got my back. #SongShoot #Prithviraj."
At every ‘step’, they’ve got my back. #SongShoot #Prithviraj pic.twitter.com/Q43TKXyEBG
— Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) January 30, 2020
Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj is based on the life and heroism of the dashing king Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars superstar Akshay in the title role while Manushi plays Sanyogita, the love of his life.
Prithviraj is being made by Yash Raj Films. It will release on Diwali 2020.
