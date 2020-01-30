Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Manushi Chillar Shoots for Prithviraj Song

Prithviraj stars Akshay Kumar in the title role while Manushi plays Sanyogita, the love of his life.

IANS

Updated:January 30, 2020, 3:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Manushi Chillar Shoots for Prithviraj Song
Prithviraj stars Akshay Kumar in the title role while Manushi plays Sanyogita, the love of his life.

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar, who is making her Bollywood debut opposite actor Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj, on Thursday revealed she is shooting for a song in the upcoming film.

Manushi took to Twitter, where she shared a photograph of herself along with her hair and make-up crew. In the image, only the silhouettes can be seen.

She captioned the image: "At every 'step', they've got my back. #SongShoot #Prithviraj."

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj is based on the life and heroism of the dashing king Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars superstar Akshay in the title role while Manushi plays Sanyogita, the love of his life.

Prithviraj is being made by Yash Raj Films. It will release on Diwali 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram