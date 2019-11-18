Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Manushi Chillar's First Shot For Prithviraj has a Special Connection with Her Miss World Win

Former Miss World Manushi Chillar, who will be debuting in Bollywood opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj, said that the universe showers her with good luck.

IANS

Updated:November 18, 2019, 7:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Manushi Chillar's First Shot For Prithviraj has a Special Connection with Her Miss World Win
(Image: PTI)

Beauty queen Manushi Chillar gave her first shot for her debut Hindi film Prithviraj on Monday. It was a "beautiful coincidence", she noted that she gave her first shot for the film on the same day she was crowned Miss World two years ago.

"It is really a beautiful coincidence that I gave my first shot for Prithviraj on the same day that I had won Miss World two years back. November 18 is definitely one of the most special days of my life and I'm thrilled that two of my life's biggest milestones fall on the same day. Giving the first shot for my debut film was simply surreal," she said.

Manushi said she has a lot of gratitude. "I know I have a lot of hard work to do to prove myself as an actor and I'm prepared to do just that. I wish the universe showers the film and me with tons of good luck."

View this post on Instagram

Feeling blessed 🙏🏻💫 #Prithviraj puja #Diwali2020 @akshaykumar #DrChandraprakashDwivedi @yrf @prithvirajmovie

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj is based on the life and heroism of the fearless king Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars superstar Akshay in the title role while Manushi plays Sanyogita.

Prithviraj is being made by Yash Raj Films. It will release on Diwali 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram