Manushi Chillar's First Shot For Prithviraj has a Special Connection with Her Miss World Win
Former Miss World Manushi Chillar, who will be debuting in Bollywood opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj, said that the universe showers her with good luck.
(Image: PTI)
Beauty queen Manushi Chillar gave her first shot for her debut Hindi film Prithviraj on Monday. It was a "beautiful coincidence", she noted that she gave her first shot for the film on the same day she was crowned Miss World two years ago.
"It is really a beautiful coincidence that I gave my first shot for Prithviraj on the same day that I had won Miss World two years back. November 18 is definitely one of the most special days of my life and I'm thrilled that two of my life's biggest milestones fall on the same day. Giving the first shot for my debut film was simply surreal," she said.
Manushi said she has a lot of gratitude. "I know I have a lot of hard work to do to prove myself as an actor and I'm prepared to do just that. I wish the universe showers the film and me with tons of good luck."
View this post on Instagram
Feeling blessed 🙏🏻💫 #Prithviraj puja #Diwali2020 @akshaykumar #DrChandraprakashDwivedi @yrf @prithvirajmovie
Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj is based on the life and heroism of the fearless king Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars superstar Akshay in the title role while Manushi plays Sanyogita.
Prithviraj is being made by Yash Raj Films. It will release on Diwali 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It's 3 Idiots Reunion as Mona Singh Joins Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Starrer Laal Singh Chaddha
- Nayanthara Celebrates Birthday with Boyfriend Vignesh Shivan in New York
- Tik-Tok Prepares to Take On Instagram And Facebook With Shopping Links in Posts
- WhatsApp Beta Tests Letting You Sign in on Multiple Devices; No Dark Mode Updates Yet
- Dad Details How The Noise App on Apple Watch Helped His Son With Autism