'Many Awards Waiting for You': Soori to Keerthy Suresh After Watching Saani Kaayidham

The Arun Matheswaran directorial Saani Kaayidham is a very significant film for the audience, from presenting Tamil filmmaker Selvaraghavan as an actor to putting Keerthy Suresh into a whole new dramatic persona. The film, which was premiered on Amazon Prime last week on May 6, has taken the entire industry by storm.

It is believed to be Keerthy’s greatest performance of her career, and her presence onscreen is unsettling. Keerthy has left practically the entire industry and stars in awe with her performance in a de-glam, raw, and rustic demeanour, and of course, with her remarkable acting chops.

Congratulatory messages and appreciation are pouring in for the National award-winning actor. Renowned actor Soori is the most recent sender of his adulation. He congratulated the team on Twitter for creating such a brilliant masterpiece.

He wrote, “I saw the movie Saani Kaayidham. I was shocked to see Keerthi’s performance. Many awards are waiting for you Gold. My congratulations to the director Arun Matheswaran, Selvaragavan and the crew for their hard work.”

Actor Dhanush, Selvaraghavan’s brother, also joined the fan club and commended the filmmaker for his incredible vision and the cast for their outstanding performances.

He wrote on Twitter, “Congrats to Saani Kaayidham team on a brutal brilliantly made revenge drama. Good job Selvaraghavan, Keerthy Suresh and all the other actors too. I’m very proud of you Arun Matheswaran you are a visionary.”

Sundeep Kishan, an actor, praised Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan. “Felt every emotion of every scene, just like I was among the characters. Superb craft and performances,” he said in a tweet. In addition, filmmaker Gautham Menon called Saani Kaayidham “the greatest film of the year." He also praised Matheswaran for his “exceptional casting."

Karthick Naren, a filmmaker-producer, has also praised the crew Saani Kaayidham for their outstanding work.

Meanwhile, the movie, starring Keerthy as a cop, is bankrolled by Screen Scene Media and is titled Chinni in Telugu. The actor also has her much-anticipated next with Mahesh Babu- Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is set to hit theatres on May 12.

