Many People Said 'Shaadi Ke Baad Kuch Nahi Hoga' But I Challenged the Perception: Kareena Kapoor

Over the decades-long course of her career, Kareena Kapoor Khan has played practically every type of role under the sun. And needless to say, she is still as relevant as she was 20 years ago.

From Chameli to Jab We Met and Udta Punjab, she has made an immense impact on the portrayals of women in Bollywood and there’s really no disputing the fact that she is a game-changer. And, it all happened because she broke the glass ceiling that existed in the face of being a woman in this very male town.

She said, "I'm extremely dedicated toward my work. Being women, we anyway take everything up a notch higher-- be it our passion or emotions. And, that's what has exactly happened. So many people said, "Shaadi ke baad kuch nahi hoga," then they said, "ek bachche ke baad kuch nahi hoga," but I think we women are fighters and we like to go against the rule, break a few ceilings here and there. It feels good to challenge people's behaviour when they say she won't be able to do this or that."

The actress, who was speaking at the launch of What Women Want season 2, further heaped praise on her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, for supporting her throughout.

"Saif is a person who is silently always proud of me. He wants me to go out there and achieve and do what I want. He's always smiling and silently watching," she said. Saif will also be seen grace Kareena's talk show in season 2.

Talking about the same, she said, "It's more insightful when a man also comes on the show and breaks it a little bit. It's important to have their point of view as well on a women's show and to know what they think what women want. Saif is technically married and a working husband, so to hear his thoughts on the way he would perceive me or look at me as a mother and a wife would be really interesting."

When asked which episode she would want Taimur to watch, the actress replied, "Hopefully Taimur would be interested in watching each and every episode because it's not just like one thing that we have tapped upon what women want. Hopefully when he grows up, he will grow up knowing what women want because he has a working mother at home. He understands that. He travels with me everywhere and he's started figuring that we go to shoots. So, he's learning to respect women in that turn because I tell him, 'Amma is going to work and I have to work because that's what I want to do and I will come as soon as I can.' And, he does understand that. Now he's started talking so he'll sometimes say, 'Have a good shoot.'"

