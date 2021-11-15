'Thanks For Compliments on Jai Bhim': Actor Suriya Replies to CPI-M Leader's Letter

Jai Bhim, starring Suriya, has been receiving huge accolades from critics and audiences alike. While it has attracted strict opposition from the ruling BJP, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is all praises for it. A few days ago, K. Balakrishnan, State secretary (CPI-M), wrote to Surya congratulating him on the success of Jay Bhim.

Now, Suriya has replied to this letter. Thanking Balakrishnan, Surya said, “Hello, I received their congratulatory letter from the esteemed Balakrishnan. Many thanks for your heartfelt compliments on the ‘Jai Bhim’ movie".

“I have closely studied the Communist movement and know that those who have embraced this philosophy always stand by the poor and exploited. In this movie, we have emphasised the enormous contribution of the Communist movement as much as possible. We have also recorded the contributions of Judge K. Chandru and Hon’ble Chief of Police Perumalsamy.

“We also think that Parvati Ammal, wife of the late Rajakannu, should receive a huge chunk of the proceeds to help her live a life of dignity.

“In addition, we are considering contributing towards funding the education of tribal students. We would like to once again express our heartfelt gratitude to people who are doing great work in this field," he said.

Jai Bhim recently created history by becoming the Number 1 movie on IMDB, replacing Shawshank Redemption, which is now at No. 2. The movie had been in controversy for several reasons, including a scene, which involved Prakash Raj’s character slapping a man for speaking Hindi in front of a police officer.

