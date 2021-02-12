Manya Singh, Daughter of Auto-rickshaw Driver, Becomes Femina Miss India 2020 Runner-up

The results of the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 have made the dreams of the runner-up Manya Singh come true. The Miss India runner-up 2020 is the daughter of an autorickshaw driver Omprakash Singh from Uttar Pradesh. Overcoming innumerable struggles, Manya bagged the runner-up title of the prestigious Femina Miss India beauty pageant. The beauty pageant was held on the night of February 9. Telangana’s Manasa Varanasi won the title Femina Miss India 2020 while Manika Sheokand from Haryana bagged the Femina Miss Grand India 2020 title.

In a post shared by the official Instagram account of Femina Miss India in December 2020, Mansi described the hurdles she had to overcome for completing her studies. She used to study in the day and earned by washing dishes in the evening and working at a call centre at night. According to Manya, her entry into the beauty pageant is to show the world that nothing is impossible if one is committed to their dreams and to uplift her family.

After her victory, Manya took to Instagram and shared a photograph of her parents where they are holding a newspaper with Manya’s picture after she was crowned. Expressing her gratitude to her parents, she wrote ‘I worship them’ on her Instagram story.

Manya was born in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar. Her parents and Manya worked hard to put herself through Lohiya Inter College in Sahwa, UP.

After completing her schooling, Manya joined Mumbai’s Thakur College of Science and Commerce. Currently, she is preparing to pursue Management Studies as the Femina Miss India runner-up considers education as the ‘strongest weapon.’

According to her bio, Manya’s inspiration from the world of beauty is Priyanka Chopra Jonas as she said that Priyanka is a woman of ‘substance.’

She considers her mother to be the person who has influenced her the most in life. Manya said that she has learnt the qualities of never giving up and working hard from her mother.