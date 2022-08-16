Marakkuma Nenjam Song From Silambarasan's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Out

Makers of the Tamil action-drama film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu have dropped the latest soundtrack Marakkuma Nenjam. The film teaser has already caught the attention of viewers and now the release of the Marakkuma Nenjam song has received a massive response as well.

Silambarasan TR also shared the announcement of the song launch from his film.

The 4-minute 38-second song opens with soulful music which gradually takes the audience to Silambarasan, who dressed in a simple tee and lungi seems to be standing in a barren field. Soon the frame captures a withered leaf that settles on the dry grass, resulting in a wildfire.

Silambarasan is seen running on the fire-laden field with an axe in his hand. As the video progresses, the vintage clips take us on a dreamy tour. The withered leaf shown in the video gives out glimpses of trains and photographs. The soulful song ends with Silambarasan, surrounded by leaves.

The Marakkuma Nenjam song is composed and sung by legendary singer AR Rahman, while the lyrics have been penned by Thamarai, a popular lyricist in the Tamil film industry. Fans have poured their heart out on YouTube’s comment section, praising the song.

Silambarasan fans on Instagram also expressed their anticipation regarding the release of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. While one user wrote, “Thalaiva is on a different level… Waiting for the movie”, another has hoped, “this turns out to be a good one.”

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu stars Silambarasan TR, Siddhi Isnani, Kayadu Lohar, Neeraj Madhav, and Raadhika Sarathkumar to name a few. The film is slated to release on September 15 this year.

