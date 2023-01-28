Maratha Mandir Joins SRK Celebration, Screens Pathaan And DDLJ Simultaneously

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has prompted massive celebration in the entire country. With packed movie theatres in several cities, Pathaan has truly proved to be a grand comeback for the superstar. Iconic Mumbai Theatre Maratha Mandir has also joined the celebrations by screening Pathaan and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge simultaneously.

Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, couldn’t control her excitement as she took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of the theatre premises that had the posters of Pathaan and DDLJ side by side. She also penned a sweet note about King Khan in her caption that read, “Between these two pictures.. all of us have had a journey to cherish. @iamsrk’s journey… And just in case you don’t get tickets for Pathaan… you know what to watch!!”

Die-hard fans of Shah Rukh Khan reacted rather emotionally to this new development. While Kanika Dhillon and Manish Malhotra spammed the post with red heart emojis, one of the fans excitedly wrote, “For those saying SRK got back his throne. Guys, it was always his. he just reminded the world!" Another one commented, “This is so incredible, made me tear up. I am so happy and grateful to have experienced the frenzy during DDLJ and now for Pathaan. Saw it yesterday in theatre in the US. It’s amazing. SRK is magical and the first and forever love of millions like me.” Someone else said, “Suddenly the atmosphere in the country has become so positive that I feel that this moment should never end. Thanks for spreading so much love in our lives(with pink-heart emojis)".

For the unaware, Maratha Mandir is one of the oldest single-screen theatres in Mumbai that has continued screening of the cult romantic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge since its release in 1995. DDLJ, on the other hand, is considered to be one of the most memorable films of Shah Rukh Khan’s career and it also featured Kajol and Amrish Puri

