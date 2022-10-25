Maratha Mandir Owner Alleges Thank God, Ram Setu Distributors 'Fighting': 'Diwali Pe Hum Barbaad Ho...'

Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Sidharth Malhotra-Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God released in theatres today. Both films are expected to get a push by the Diwali holidays. However, advanced bookings for both movies could not start as usual due to disagreements over slots in single-screen theatres, Advanced bookings for both movies began on Monday, but only for multiplexes. Maratha Mandir’s executive director, Manoj Desai slammed the makers for not allowing single-screen theatres to open bookings.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Desai said that single-screen owners were looking forward to enjoying Diwali by selling the tickets. But instead, the bookings were kept on hold. “We have been told not to open bookings kyunki pehle woh multiplex ko sambhalna chahte hai,” Desai added.

He called it unfortunate and shameful that the films will be released a day after Diwali but they were not allowed to open the pre-booking till Sunday. “Inki wajah se Diwali pe hum toh barbaad ho hi rahe hai. Main chahta hoon ki yeh log bhi barbaad ho jaaye (We are being destroyed because of them on Diwali. I want them to be destroyed as well),” he added.

As both the movies set out to compete against each other, he pointed out the problem to be Ram Setu and Thank God’s distributors demanding more shows. Mincing no words, Desai further said that he had planned to give two shows to each of the movies in Maratha Mandir, however, Ram Setu distributors demanded three shows for themselves and one show for Thank God. He said, “Ram Setu’s distributors are asking for more shows. Even Thank God’s distributors are making the same demand. Dono andar hi andar jhagad rahe hai. Aur isme hum phans gaye.”

The advanced bookings for Ram Setu and Thank God have commenced in Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy, also known as G7 multiplex. As per the reports of TOI, the advanced booking of Ram Setu suggests that it is ahead of Thank God and is expected to make Rs. 1.5- crores net in advance.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Ram Setu movie is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and stars Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. The movie is written by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi and Abhishek Sharma. Directed by Indra Kumar, Thank God stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Nora Fatehi, and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. The movie is written by Aakash Kaushik. The movie is a remake of a Norwegian film titled Sorte Kugler by Anders Matthesen.

Read all the Latest Movies News here