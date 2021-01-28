Maratha Mandir Surviving on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Screenings Post Covid-19

For the first time in over 25 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's run in Mumbai's Maratha Mandir cinema, screening had to be stopped due to the pandemic. The romantic drama starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol that released in 1995 has had a record-making run at the theatre.

Theatre owners have now resumed showing the film from November 2020, after cinemas were allowed to reopen. The Maharashtra government granted permission for 50 per cent seating in cinema halls. However, most of them have been struggling to bring back the audience to the big screens.

DDLJ still manages to attract loyal viewers. Manoj Desai, Executive Director of G7 Multiplex & Marathi Mandir told Pinkvilla that they register an occupancy of 200 to 300 people every day even now for the 11:30 am show.

“We started screening Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge again in Maratha Mandir from November. On a daily basis, we get an occupancy of around 200 to 300 people (total theatre capacity of 1100). Nothing else is really working in the other shows of Maratha Mandir, so we are surviving only on this one show. We take all the necessary precautions and make people sit alternately. We even see a slight increase in the audience during the weekend,” Desai said.

DDLJ's ticket rates at Maratha Mandir have also remained the same over the years, which is unthinkable today. They charge Rs 30 for Balcony, Rs 25 for Dress Circle and Rs 20 for the Stall tickets. The film completed 25 years of release in October 2020, but no celebrations could be done because of the COVID-19 pandemic.