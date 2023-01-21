Marathi Actor Aashay Kulkarni’s This Funny Childhood Memory Will Leave You In Splits 

Marathi actor Aashay Kulkarni has cemented a special position in the television and film industry. Aashay has proved his mettle as an actor with Pahile Na Mi Tula, Kiti Sangaychay Mala, Indori Ishq, Majha Hoshil Na, Adhantari and Photocopy. The 29-year-old recently received much appreciation from the masses and critics alike for the film Victoria. He was also papped at several events, promoting his mystery-horror flick.

At one of the recent promotional events for Victoria, Ashay shared an interesting incident from his childhood when he brought home a piglet, mistaking it for a puppy.

Talking to Lokmat, the Marathi star revealed that he was a keen animal lover as a kid. One day, he took home a piglet with him, without his family’s knowledge, thinking that it was a puppy. He kept the animal on his balcony and used to feed it biscuits, and other food items. However, Ashay’s little secret came to light once his father returned home from work and heard a faint sound coming from the balcony.

“My father thought that there was a mouse in the house. They started searching the house. Then he opened the balcony door. As soon as the door to the balcony was opened, the piglet started running around the house because it was very fussy,” recalled Aashay. The mischievous piglet did not stop there. The animal even entered the temple premises and created a ruckus in the house.

The Indori Ishq actor added that he got a good beating from his father for his deed. “I was asleep, so I had no idea about it. At night, Baba came into the room and started beating me by waking me from my sleep. After that, mom asked me several times if I wanted to get a puppy. But I used to say no because of my father’s fear", spoke Aashay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashay Kulkarni (@aashaykulkarni)

Speaking of Aashay, the Marathi actor impressed viewers with his stellar acting in Victoria. Helmed collaboratively by Virajas Kulkarni, and Jeet Ashok, the horror flick also stars Sonalee Kulkarni and Pushkar Jog in pivotal roles. Victoria revolves around a couple who after arriving at a Hotel named Victoria, gets haunted by a sinister presence. The film was released on January 13.

Read all the Latest Movies News here