Marathi Actor Aayushi Bhave Does Chhaiyaan Chhaiyaan With Her 'Priyatner'

Marathi actor and social media star Aayushi Bhave Tilak keeps her fans thrilled and engaged with her funny and cute Instagram Reels. Apart from being a talented actor, she is also a brilliant dancer and her latest reel is just about that.

In the video, Aayushi is seen dancing with the actor-dancer Siddharth Khirid. Siddharth made his acting debut with the Zee Marathi series ‘Jadubai Jorat’. After that, he worked on the series Freshers on Zee Yuva and Ek Hoti Rajkanya on Sony Marathi. He recently appeared in the series Jholi Jhali Ho.

The two can be seen shaking a leg to Shah Rukh Khan’s famous number Chhaiyaan Chhaiyaan. She captioned the post, “Chal Chaiyaan Chaiyaan. Dancing with my AMANzing PRIYAtner. Aman and Priya’s first reel together.” Her caption hints that the two might soon appear together on screen.

She had recently posted another amusing video on her Instagram account. Suyash Tilak, her husband, is seen getting ready to leave the house. But, as he walked away, he forgot to kiss Aayushi, and she began dancing and bouncing on the couch. This video went viral on social media. Comments from celebrities and fans filled the comment section. She wrote, “The Drama Mama!”, in the caption.

On the personal front, Aayushi got married to Suyash in an intimate ceremony on October 21 in the presence of family and close friends. The lovebird’s minimalist and lovely wedding photos wowed netizens for all the right reasons.

Aayushi is a pageant winner and a model too. She was most recently seen in Yuva Dancing Queen.

