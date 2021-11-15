Marathi Actor Aishwarya Narkar to Play Radhabai in Warrior Saga Kashibai Bajirao Ballal

Actor Aishwarya Narkar, who has acted in a Marathi history series, will now be seen in a Hindi warrior saga.

According to reports, the popular actor will now be seen acting in Hindi series titled Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and in the character Radhabai.

The warrior saga, Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, will hit the small screen on November 15. It will be aired from Monday to Friday at 8 pm on Zee TV.

The promo of the warrior saga has been released. The makers of the drama series believe that the historical drama, an untold story of one of the most iconic Maratha warriors during the Maratha rule, is going to be a hit among the audience.

According to the makers of Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, the story narrates the valour and pride of the Maratha Empire from the viewpoint of Kashibai. The show is said to focus on Bajirao’s valour and patriotism.

Aishwarya Narkar, who will be playing the role of Kashibai in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, has earned fame from the Marathi series Sawamini. In the Marathi series, she played the character Gopikabai from the Peshwa family. Now, in the untold story of a Maratha warrior, she will be seen in an important role and her character in the series is also from a Peshwa family.

Besides Aishwarya Narkar, Aarohi Patel and Dance Indian Dance (DID) Little Masters contestant, actor and social media star Venkatesh Pande will be seen playing important characters in the series.

In the warrior saga series, Vidisha Srivastava, Anmol Bawadekar, Hetal Yadav, Uday Tikekar, Tarun Khanna, Venkatesh Pande, Angad Mhaskar, Amit Pandey and Ajinkya Deo will be seen playing important characters. The series is being produced by Smruti Shinde and is being directed by Vikram Ghai.

