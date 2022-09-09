Marathi Actor Ajinkya Raut Pens Heartfelt Note on Grandmother’s Demise

Actor Ajinkya Raut who rose to fame with her character Indra in the Marathi television series Man Udu Udu Zhala is widely loved by Marathi audiences for his charm and adept acting skills. The actor’s stardom led him to movies and he grabbed the opportunity to star in Milind Zumber Kavde’s romantic comedy film titled Takatak 2.

Recently, Ajinkya brought tears to the eyes of his fans after he shared the heartbreaking news of his grandmother’s demise. The actor penned a long and emotional post where he mentioned the responsibilities of being a “public figure” as he mourned the loss of his “beloved person.” He also added a string of pictures of attending a Ganesh Chaturthi event where he was invited.

“I lost my grandmother yesterday in the morning and had to attend an event in the evening.

Was heartbroken and teary the whole day long. But Yesterday I realized the sense of responsibility that comes along with being a public figure,” read the post.

“I could have cancelled the commitment of visiting this well-organised event and mourning the loss of my beloved person. However, my parents obviously guided me to be present for the event with a smiling face because that’s my job and responsibility and that’s how only my grandmother would want me to be,” wrote Ajinkya.

The actor also expressed his longing to take care of or offer some “seva” to his grandmother, during her final few days. However, he lamented that it was his work that kept him away from his family.

Urging everyone to shower their love on their near and dear ones, Ajinkya wrote, “Life is so fragile and unpredictable that once someone is gone, there’s nothing you can do to bring them back. May Bappa help my Aaji’s soul find peace. I sure failed as a grandson that I couldn’t be with her.”

“An actor is nothing without the love of his audience. Thank you for all the love you all have for my onscreen characters and me. Long way to go but so far so good,” the Marathi actor concluded his post.

The pictures showed Ajinkya dressed in a simple orange kurta and pyjama surrounded by his fans and the event organisers as he sported a subtle smile. He was welcomed with a bouquet of flowers as is evident from the following few snaps.

The actor was also seen offering his prayers to Lord Ganesh, folding his hands, and looking at the deity. He was encircled by a huge crowd.

Fans have offered their condolences to the actor in the comment section. “Stay strong Ajinkya,” wrote one user. “Really feel very bad for u dada,” expressed another. Actress Shilpa Tulaskar also encouraged Ajinkya to strong. “Eternal happiness to her. I’m sure she’s smiling too,” she wrote.

The final episode of the television show Man Udu Udu Zhala concluded on August 13 this year.

