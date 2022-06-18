Marathi Actor Ajinkya Raut Shares Poster Of His Upcoming Film Takatak 2

Ajinkya Raut is a one of the most loved actors of the Marathi entertainment industry. Ajinkya has established himself in the industry with serials like Man Udu Udu Zhala and Vithu Mauli. Ajinkya has won many hearts with his acting skills and chocolate boy looks. Fans have especially loved his sizzling chemistry with Hruta Durgule in Man Udu Udu Zhala. Recently, Ajinkya shared the poster of his upcoming film Takatak 2 on Instagram.

Ajinkya captioned his post as, “Big News, On the release of my Upcoming Film TAKATAK 2. This film has really helped me go out of my comfort zone and explore into different zone of acting altogether. Grew as an artist… Big announcement of my upcoming film “TAKATAK2″. Releasing on 19th August.”

Fans are very excited to see Ajinkya on the silver screen and have congratulated the actor in the comments section of the post. Ajinkya’s post has gone viral with over 12,000 likes on Instagram. Milind Zumber Kavde has directed Takatak 2 which features Prathamesh Parab and Pranali Bhalerao from the first movie.

The film boasts of a talented cast which includes Ajinkya Raut, Akshay Kelkar, Bhumika Kadam, Komal Bodkhe, Swapnil Rajeshirke, Kiran Mane, Pankaj Vishnu, Kiran Berad, RJ Mahesh Kale and Smita Dongre.

Apart from being an excellent actor, Ajinkya is also a fashionista at heart. The actor is an avid social media user and often shares stunning pictures of himself on Instagram. In this post, Ajinkya can be seen flauting his toned body. The actor has captioned his post as, “Not special.. Just a limited edition.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shashank Sane (@saneshashank)

Last month, Ajinkya’s Instagram account was compromised. However, the actor was able to restore his account with the help of Cyber Cell.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.